The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 5: Blown Leads, Not Replay Sinks Flames

2022 NHL Playoffs

The Morning After

Recap

Tidbits

-Finally: Calle Jarnkrok finally found the back of the net as a member of the Flames. It took 29 games to do it, but he lit the lamp to give the Flames a one goal lead at 4-3.

-Four Score: The Flames and Oilers went on a scoring bonanza in the second period when Zach Hyman, Johnny Gaudreau, Calle Jarnkrok and Evan Bouchard all scored goals in the span of 1:11. It’s the four fastest goals in NHL Playoff history.

-Blown Leads: You can scream and yell all you want about the no goal on Blake Coleman, but that didn’t lose the game for the Flames. Calgary blew leads of 2-0, 2-1 and 4-3 last night. That’s what lost them the game.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Keep your chin up, keep your chest out and walk out proud."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter looks back on Game 5. pic.twitter.com/i4Y8yIBZSh — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 27, 2022