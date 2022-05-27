The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 5: Blown Leads, Not Replay Sinks Flames

2022 NHL Playoffs
The Morning After
Calgary Flames 4 - Edmonton Oilers 5 (OT)
Tidbits
-Finally: Calle Jarnkrok finally found the back of the net as a member of the Flames. It took 29 games to do it, but he lit the lamp to give the Flames a one goal lead at 4-3.
-Four Score: The Flames and Oilers went on a scoring bonanza in the second period when Zach Hyman, Johnny Gaudreau, Calle Jarnkrok and Evan Bouchard all scored goals in the span of 1:11. It’s the four fastest goals in NHL Playoff history.
-Blown Leads: You can scream and yell all you want about the no goal on Blake Coleman, but that didn’t lose the game for the Flames. Calgary blew leads of 2-0, 2-1 and 4-3 last night. That’s what lost them the game.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"Keep your chin up, keep your chest out and walk out proud."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter looks back on Game 5. pic.twitter.com/i4Y8yIBZSh— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 27, 2022
"Proud of all the guys. I'd go to war with all the guys again. Just didn't finish the way we wanted."— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 27, 2022
Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman speak with the media following Game 5. pic.twitter.com/s1hTAFCmfw
