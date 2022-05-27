 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 5: Blown Leads, Not Replay Sinks Flames

Flames blow two goal lead and watch as Connor McDavid scores in OT to end the series.

Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames - Game Five Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Calgary Flames 4 - Edmonton Oilers 5 (OT)

-Finally: Calle Jarnkrok finally found the back of the net as a member of the Flames. It took 29 games to do it, but he lit the lamp to give the Flames a one goal lead at 4-3.

-Four Score: The Flames and Oilers went on a scoring bonanza in the second period when Zach Hyman, Johnny Gaudreau, Calle Jarnkrok and Evan Bouchard all scored goals in the span of 1:11. It’s the four fastest goals in NHL Playoff history.

-Blown Leads: You can scream and yell all you want about the no goal on Blake Coleman, but that didn’t lose the game for the Flames. Calgary blew leads of 2-0, 2-1 and 4-3 last night. That’s what lost them the game.

