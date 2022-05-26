The NHL Gets The McDavid Story They Needed

Official Stats

Scoring

First

CGY [1]- Mangiapane (3) (Coleman (2), Backlund (3)) 10:13

Second

CGY [2]- Backlund (5) (Stone (3), Coleman (3)) 5:41

EDM [1]- Nurse (2) (Draisaitl (16), Hyman (3)) 7:40

EDM [2]- Puljujarvi (2) (Hyman (4)) 9:56

EDM [3]- Hyman (8) (Nugent-Hopkins (7), Draisaitl (17)) 14:57 PPG

CGY [3]- Gaudreau (3) (Kylington (2)) 15:12

CGY [4]- Jarnkrok (1) (Zadorov (3)) 15:28

EDM [4]- Bouchard (3) (Draisaitl (18), Keith (4)) 16:08

Third

None

OT

EDM [5]- McDavid (7) (Draisaitl (19)) 5:03

-What else is there to say?: Coleman. Bennett. Gelinas. It’s a story that seemingly plays over and over for this franchise throughout their limited playoff history. An absolutely nonsensical called off goal is the only story that should come out of this game and series, as for the third time in the 21st century the NHL officiating squad decides the outcome of a Flames playoff game. The talking heads that have disguised themselves as analysts on TV get to continue recycling the same McDavid drivel over and over in the attempt to market a star player with the personality of wet cardboard. That is, when they manage to take a break from peddling gambling addiction.

-BoA: The called off goal and ultimate result spoiled what was yet another entertaining game, as the teams exploded for 7 combined goals in a record setting second period. Mikael Backlund extended the Flames lead to 2-0, before the Oilers stormed back for three straight goals. The third one started a back and forth run of 4 straight goals in an NHL record 1:11 for the fastest 4 goals ever scored in a playoff game.