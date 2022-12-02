 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Morning After Montreal: “I Suck At Hockey Right Now.....”

That’s the big takeaway from the Flames 2-1 loss to Montreal as Jacob Markstrom struggled again between the pipes.

By markparkinson14
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 1 - Montreal Canadiens 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Box Score

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

Qq

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...