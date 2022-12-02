The Morning After Montreal: “I Suck At Hockey Right Now.....”

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 1 - Montreal Canadiens 2
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter speaks to the media after tonight's 2-1 loss to Montreal. pic.twitter.com/3f4cU4qJOn— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 2, 2022
"We've got to find ways to put the puck in the net."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 2, 2022
Elias Lindholm talks about the 2-1 loss to the Habs. pic.twitter.com/afhruVzvXv
Jacob Markstrom speaks to the media after the 2-1 setback to the Habs. pic.twitter.com/DBpqEcWv3M— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 2, 2022
Loading comments...