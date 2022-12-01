Recap: Flames Put 46 Shots On Jake Allen, Fall To Montreal 2-1

Full Stats

Scoring

1st: MTL 00:13- Slafkovsky (Guhle/Monahan)

2nd: CGY 19:31- Lindholm (Huberdeau/Ruzicka)

3rd: MTL 6:29- PPG Caufield (Suzuki/Monahan)

Highlights

Thoughts From The Game

-Jacob Markstrom is in an absolute mess and needs some time off. His attempted play on Sean Monahan to start the game was atrocious and put the Flames behind 1-0 thirteen seconds in. His temper led to Andrew Mangiapane taking a penalty which in turn led to a PPG and that was all she wrote for the Flames. Markstrom was open and honest after the game (“I suck at hockey right now”) and it’s time for more Dan Vladar.

-The Flames had 46 shots on net and could only beat Jake Allen once. That’s just unacceptable. Calgary kept firing shots from the blue line, trying to get tips or screens and none of it worked.

-The PP sucked. That is all.

-With 15 seconds left, in a one goal game, with the extra skater and the puck on their stick, Calgary attempted no shots.

-Congrats to Sean Monahan, who came back to Calgary for the first time since being traded to Montreal and had a two point night.

-Mikael Backlund needs some “puck luck.” He was all over it tonight, but none of the 5 shots he had on goal went in. It kind of feels like he may never score again. He could probably use to shoot even more as he often passes up easy shots in favour of passing. Just. Keep. Shooting.

-It’s time for the Flames to make some changes. The people on the ice right now aren’t getting it done and it’s time for Darryl Sutter to take a look in the mirror, which we all know he won’t.

Flame Of The Game

Elias Lindholm (C): 1 goal, 4 SOG, 39% FO

What’s Next?

12/3: Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals, 8 PM MT