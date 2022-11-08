The Morning After New York: OT Penalty Leads To Misery

The Morning After

Recap - NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Dumb OT: For the second game in a row the Calgary Flames took a penalty in overtime and it cost them the game. Saturday night it was against New Jersey in OT thanks to Elias Lindholm. Tonight it was thanks to Rasmus Andersson and his OT penalty that led to a 4 on 3 scenario that sank the Flames for consecutive games on overtime.

-Backs Is Back: After what had to be an embarrassing benching for Mikael Backlund on Saturday, tonight was certainly a better showing. The longest tenured Flame would score twice giving him his first multi goal game on the season.

-Welcome To The Show!: Due to a pile up of injuries on the Flames blue line Nick DeSimone would make his NHL debut last night in Calgary’s 4-3 loss to the Islanders in NY.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"You always have to have the mental toughness to stick with it.”#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on the overtime loss to the Islanders. pic.twitter.com/iADU629SOu — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 8, 2022