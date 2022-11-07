Calgary Flames Fall 4-3 in Overtime to the New York Islanders

Preview

Full Stats

Monday nights loss to the New York Islanders stings — with the Calgary Flames giving up a one goal lead, and then a two goal lead to eventually lose in Overtime.

Mikael Backlund registering 2 goals on 5 shots for the night. Flames defenseman Hanifin leading with 6 SOG, Weeger 5 SOG, Andersson 4 SOG.

Calgary had the jump to start the game, outshooting the Isles in the first half — Backlund and Lindholm with first period goals for Calgary. Backlund with the lone second period goal.

The Islanders were quick to cut the Flames early lead — 30 seconds after the first Backlund goal — Sebastian Aho would snipe in a perfect pass from Barzal, scoring on the first Isles shot to tie the game 1-1.

Down by 2 goals to start the third period, New York would regain territory with two goals less than a minute apart. Anders Lee would capitalize on a rush by Barzal — to Nelson — Lee banging in the loose puck on Markstrom’s open stick side. Isles’ Kyle Palmieri tied the game at 3-3 after some sloppy play by the Flames on the blue line.

The game would end in some controversy, as Flames’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom has his feet swept out from under him while playing the puck behind the Calgary net — no call with a minute left in regulation.

Instead, the referees would call interference on Flames’ Rasmus Andersson and reward the Isles and Noah Dobson with a game-winning goal in a New York Islanders 4-3 Overtime win.

Final Thoughts

The Flames were connecting early, and Jacob Markstrom was looking cool and collected for the most part of the game, making 28 saves on 32 shots. Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves on 46 shots for the win.

Flame of the Game

Big Backlund fan.

When you know, you know pic.twitter.com/MfsuwClB2R — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2022

Next Game: Tuesday, November 8 @ New Jersey Devils 5PM MT.