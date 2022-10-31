News On Fire, 10/31: Rush Updates, Ovechkin Closing In On Howe, Seth Jones Out, Pacific Division News and Scores

News On Fire (10/31/22)
Flames Latest
Flames ink Lucas Ciona to ECL (M&G)
Looking at the week ahead for the Flames (M&G)
Rapid City Rush updates (M&G)
Should the Flames tinker with the top line? (The Athletic)
NHL News
Ovechkin looking at passing Gordie Howe
Chicago losing Seth Jones for almost a month
Fantasy Top 10 Waiver Wire potential claims
Canucks get Hughes back
Pacific Division Round Up
Copper & Blue (EDM): Enjoy what’s going on in Edmonton
Knights On Ice (VGK): Phil Kessel hits some milestones in Vegas
Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Break up the Canucks! They’ve won two in a row.
Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): The up’s and down’s that is the Seattle Kraken
Pacific Division Scores (10/30)
Toronto Maple Leafs 3 - Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)
Winnipeg Jets 1 - Vegas Golden Knights 2 (OT)
Pacific Division Schedule (10/31)
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues, 8 PM
