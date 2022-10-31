 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News On Fire, 10/31: Rush Updates, Ovechkin Closing In On Howe, Seth Jones Out, Pacific Division News and Scores

There’s a lot going on around the league and within the division.

By markparkinson14
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

News On Fire (10/31/22)

Flames Latest

Flames ink Lucas Ciona to ECL (M&G)

Looking at the week ahead for the Flames (M&G)

Rapid City Rush updates (M&G)

Should the Flames tinker with the top line? (The Athletic)

NHL News

Ovechkin looking at passing Gordie Howe

Chicago losing Seth Jones for almost a month

Fantasy Top 10 Waiver Wire potential claims

Canucks get Hughes back

NHL Halloween costumes

Pacific Division Round Up

Copper & Blue (EDM): Enjoy what’s going on in Edmonton

Knights On Ice (VGK): Phil Kessel hits some milestones in Vegas

Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Break up the Canucks! They’ve won two in a row.

Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): The up’s and down’s that is the Seattle Kraken

Pacific Division Scores (10/30)

Toronto Maple Leafs 3 - Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 1 - Vegas Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Pacific Division Schedule (10/31)

LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues, 8 PM

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...