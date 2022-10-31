What’s On Tap?: A Look At The Week Ahead For The Calgary Flames

The Flames have seen plenty of the Scotiabank Saddledome, having played six of their seven games at home, with the only trip outside of Calgary being a trip to Edmonton. Calgary will finish up their nine game homestand this week with three games for your viewing pleasure. The Flames are coming off a very light week where they only played twice, defeating the Penguins and falling the Oilers to close out the week. Calgary currently sits at 5-2-0, which drops them to third in the Pacific Division.

This week sees the Flames welcome the Seattle Kraken, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils to the Dome. That’s not exactly a murders row that’s on it’s way, but Calgary will still need to put in an honest effort each night out in order to close out this homestand with three victories. Dan Vladar didn’t play at all last week, so expect him to see a game this week as that is Darryl Sutter’s plan for the 2022-23 season. If we had to guess Jacob Markstrom would probably start the week against Seattle and then Vladar against the Preds and Markstrom closing out the week against NJ.

Here’s the week ahead:

11/1: Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary 5-2-0 (10 pts) - Seattle 4-4-2 (10 pts)

TV: SNF - Radio: Sportsnet 960

11/3: Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary 5-2-0 (10 pts) - Nashville Predators 3-5-1 (7 pts)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

11/5: Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary 5-2-0 (10 pts) - New Jersey Devils 6-3-0 (12 pts)

TV: SN1, CITY - Radio: Sportsnet 960

*all records and points are what were accumulated at the time of this being written*