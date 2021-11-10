The Morning After San Jose: Making Saves & Dishing Out Assists

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Milan Lucic Providing The O: Milan Lucic looked like he was going to get his 5th goal of the season last night, instead he ended up with an assist. That helper now has him with points in three straight games.

-Mangiapane Snaps Scoreless Streak: Mangiapane got his 8th goal last night, giving him the 10th best total in the NHL so far this season. The 8 goals also leads the Flames and its the first time he’s lit the lamp in 16 periods.

-Hill Assists: Adin Hill shut the Flames down last night by stopping 37 of the 38 shots that came his way. In addition to that stellar performance, Hill also had two assists as well.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"That's how San Jose plays, give them credit - they give you zero on the rush and don't take many penalties."



Darryl Sutter reflects on tonight's game vs. the Sharks. pic.twitter.com/Zih75j5WSc — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 10, 2021