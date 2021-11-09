Sharks 4, Flames 1: Point streak ends at 10

Scoring

1st

No Scoring

2nd

0:47 SJS- Barabanov (1) (Burns [9], Hill [1])

1:17 CGY- Mangiapane (8) (Lucic [2], Dube [6])

3rd

4:18 SJS- Couture (5) (Hatakka [1], Meloche [1])

18:57 EN SJS- Hertl (6) (Burns [10], Hill [2])

19:19 EN SJS- Dahlen (4) (N/A)

Game Notes

Zzzzz: A very slow first period set the tone for the night, as the Flames couldn’t avoid the trap of playing down to a weaker opponent. This COVID riddled Sharks team has gone 3-1-1 since their regulars went down, and have taken advantage of being underestimated.

Homecoming: Adin Hill turned in a very solid performance in the city he grew up in with 37 saves, and added insult to injury by chipping in his first two career assists to boot.

10: After a season-opening regulation loss, the Flames put together a record of 7-0-3. That streak came to an end tonight, as did point streaks for Matthew Tkachuk and Oliver Kylington.

Ahead of the pack: After one review to determine it was in, another review to challenged goaltender interference, and then clearly a third review to determine who actually scored all resulted in Andrew Mangiapane being credited with his 8th of the season, to take sole possession of the team lead in goals.

Powerplay woes?: An 0 for 3 on the PP sunk the Flames when it could have really counted in the second period, as the Flames dominated the Sharks but had nothing to show for it save tying the game.

Speaking of which...: The Flames impressively responded to the opening goal by literally banging in a response just 30 seconds later.