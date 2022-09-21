It's Time For Training Camp!

Joy! Happy, happy joy! The Calgary Flames officially dropped their training camp roster which means we are one day closer to the 2022-23 NHL Regular Season starting!

In earnest, we're actually THIS much closer to seeing Flames hockey as they open up their preseason schedule against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver Sunday night (split squad).

If you're wondering who's coming to camp with the Flames, worry no more. Below is the FULL roster that will be working hard to keep/gain a spot with the Flames this season:

Forwards

10 - Jonathan Huberdeau

11 - Mikael Backlund

15 - Sonny Milano

17 - Milan Lucic

20 - Blake Coleman

21 - Kevin Rooney

22 - Trevor Lewis

24 - Brett Ritchie

28 - Elias Lindholm

29 - Dillon Dube

38 - Brett Sutter

41 - Matthew Phillips

43 - Adam Klapka

47 - Connor Zary

49 - Jakob Pelletier

50 - Cody Eakin

51 - Jack Beck

56 - Cole Huckins

60 - Lucas Feuk

61 - Clark Bishop

63 - Adam Ruzicka

64 - Ben Jones

67 - Evan Boucher

71 - Walker Duehr

73 - Tyler Toffoli

74 - Lucas Ciona

75 - Mitch McLain

76 - Martin Pospisil

77 - Ilya Nikolaev

78 - Mathias Emilio Pettersen

79 - Cole Schwindt

86 - Rory Kerins

87 - Parker Bell

88 - Andrew Mangiapane

90 - Alex Gallant

91 - Nazem Kadri

93 - Cooper Walker

95 - Calder Brooks

97 - Matthew Marcinew

Defencemen

3 - Connor Mackey

4 - Rasmus Andersson

6 - Juuso Valimaki

8 - Christopher Tanev

16 - Nikita Zadorov

26 - Michael Stone

37 - Yan Kuznetsov

46 - Colton Poolman

48 - Dennis Gilbert

52 - MacKenzie Weegar

53 - Nicolas Meloche

55 - Noah Hanifin

57 - Nick DeSimone

58 - Oliver Kylington

72 - Jeremie Poirier

81 - Christoffer Sedoff

83 - Simon Lavigne

85 - Cameron Whynot

89 - Cole Jordan

92 - Rhett Rhinehart

94 - Josh Brook

96 - Jake Lee

98 - Ilya Solovyov

Goaltenders

25 - Jacob Markstrom

32 - Dustin Wolf

35 - Oscar Dansk

40 - Daniil Chechelev

80 - Dan Vladar

82 - Brad Arvanitis

Training Camp starts Thursday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome.