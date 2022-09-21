It's Time For Training Camp!

Joy! Happy, happy joy! The Calgary Flames officially dropped their training camp roster which means we are one day closer to the 2022-23 NHL Regular Season starting!
In earnest, we're actually THIS much closer to seeing Flames hockey as they open up their preseason schedule against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver Sunday night (split squad).
If you're wondering who's coming to camp with the Flames, worry no more. Below is the FULL roster that will be working hard to keep/gain a spot with the Flames this season:
Forwards
10 - Jonathan Huberdeau
11 - Mikael Backlund
15 - Sonny Milano
17 - Milan Lucic
20 - Blake Coleman
21 - Kevin Rooney
22 - Trevor Lewis
24 - Brett Ritchie
28 - Elias Lindholm
29 - Dillon Dube
38 - Brett Sutter
41 - Matthew Phillips
43 - Adam Klapka
47 - Connor Zary
49 - Jakob Pelletier
50 - Cody Eakin
51 - Jack Beck
56 - Cole Huckins
60 - Lucas Feuk
61 - Clark Bishop
63 - Adam Ruzicka
64 - Ben Jones
67 - Evan Boucher
71 - Walker Duehr
73 - Tyler Toffoli
74 - Lucas Ciona
75 - Mitch McLain
76 - Martin Pospisil
77 - Ilya Nikolaev
79 - Cole Schwindt
86 - Rory Kerins
87 - Parker Bell
88 - Andrew Mangiapane
90 - Alex Gallant
91 - Nazem Kadri
93 - Cooper Walker
95 - Calder Brooks
97 - Matthew Marcinew
Defencemen
3 - Connor Mackey
4 - Rasmus Andersson
6 - Juuso Valimaki
16 - Nikita Zadorov
26 - Michael Stone
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
46 - Colton Poolman
48 - Dennis Gilbert
52 - MacKenzie Weegar
53 - Nicolas Meloche
55 - Noah Hanifin
57 - Nick DeSimone
58 - Oliver Kylington
72 - Jeremie Poirier
81 - Christoffer Sedoff
83 - Simon Lavigne
85 - Cameron Whynot
89 - Cole Jordan
92 - Rhett Rhinehart
94 - Josh Brook
96 - Jake Lee
98 - Ilya Solovyov
Goaltenders
25 - Jacob Markstrom
32 - Dustin Wolf
35 - Oscar Dansk
40 - Daniil Chechelev
80 - Dan Vladar
82 - Brad Arvanitis
Training Camp starts Thursday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
