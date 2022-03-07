Projected Lines: The Roles Are A'Shuffling

Darryl Sutter isn't one to care what people think and he sure isn't someone afraid to mix things up and that's exactly what he's doing tonight for the Flames tilt with the Oilers.

Brett Ritchie and Brad Richardson had a nice few days in the lineup, but that has come to and end. Adam Ruzicka tags back in tonight, but there's much more than that. Trevor Lewis is being rewarded for his play by being bumped up to the second line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. Tyler Toffoli will finally get some speed to play with as he gets new linemates in the form of Andrew Mangiapane and Adam Ruzicka. And finally, Sean Monahan has been sent to the bottom to centre a line with Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube, which is a move that's a few games too late in our opinion.

The blue line will remain the same and it's no surprise to see Jacob Markstrom back between the pipes.

Puck drop is at 7:30 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.