Andersson Injured, Gilbert Recalled

By MilhouseFirehouse
Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been injured in a traffic incident suffered on the road (literally) in Detroit.

Andersson will be considered day-to-day for the time being pending further results. The team has recalled Dennis Gilbert from the AHL Wranglers in the meantime.

