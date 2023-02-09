Andersson Injured, Gilbert Recalled

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been injured in a traffic incident suffered on the road (literally) in Detroit.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle. Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

Andersson will be considered day-to-day for the time being pending further results. The team has recalled Dennis Gilbert from the AHL Wranglers in the meantime.