Wranglers Recalled

In the wake of Chris Tanev’s exit to an injury on his non-surgically repaired shoulder and the announcement he’d miss some time, the team has retroactively placed him on Injured Reserve. The retroactive placement is official to the Monday of his injury, January 23rd.

To shore up bodies just in time, Brett Ritchie returned from Injured Reserve on January 27th although he hasn’t played a game yet.

More reinforcements are on the way from the AHL Wranglers, per this press release:

#Flames Roster Update: Forward Jakob Pelletier and defenceman Dennis Gilbert have been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. pic.twitter.com/LYEJ4oOOEH — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 5, 2023

Both Pelletier and Gilbert were sent down for the All-Star Break so that they could continue to clock in playing time while the big club wasn’t playing. Walker Duehr went down as well but has not be re-recalled.

This leaves the current roster at 22 players, and opens the door for Tanev to come off Inured Reserve anytime on this upcoming four-game road trip. However, the recall of defenseman Dennis Gilbert might suggest Tanev needs a little more rest and recovery before a return to the full-time lineup.