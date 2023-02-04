Flames Compete at All-Star Weekend

Two members of the Flames organization had appearances at the NHL All-Star Festivities this weekend, as center Nazem Kadri and Rebecca Johnston from the Player Development Department staff participated in some fun and sun down in Sunrise, Florida!

On Sunday, Kadri competed with Team Pacific in one of the All-Star 3-on-3 Semi-Final games, as the Pacific lost to the Central Division 6 to 4. Nazem had zero goals and zero assists in the game.

His best showing came in the Skills Competition on Saturday, where he participated in the Shooting Accuracy competition. Naz made it all the way to the Shooting Accuracy finals, after advancing past the first round field and beating the Oilers’ Connor McDavid in the semi-finals with a time of 10.131 seconds, before bowing out to the Islanders’ Brock Nelson in the final who had a winning time of 12.419 seconds.

This is Kadri’s third showing at an NHL All-Star Weekend, previously competing in the 2010 edition as well as last season’s in 2022 before moving on to a Stanley Cup Championship with the Avalanche.

Rebecca Johnston joined the Flames department of Player Development in September 2022 alongside Ray Edwards and Martin Gelinas. She participated in the demo for the Breakaway Challenge drill in the skills competition on Saturday as part of a contingent of players representing the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association, and was a designated passer for colleague Nazem Kadri for his run in the Accuracy Shooting drill.

Rebecca is also familiar with the NHL side of the game, first gaining recognition at the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition by leading the demo for the puck control relay. The following year, she opened the scoring for Team Canada when the 2020 All-Star Game featured a 3-on-3 Women’s match up between Team Canada and Team USA.

Johnston is best known locally for her recent time with the PWHPA, playing with Calgary-based powerhouse Team Scotiabank. She was also previously a member of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League Calgary Inferno squad, and helped them to a Clarkson Cup Championship in 2016 and again in 2019.

Congrats to both of the Flames representatives on a fun weekend!