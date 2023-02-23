Highlight Of The Night -02/23

Highlight Of The Night

Another one goal loss goes to the Flames, making it a league-leading 22 games lost by a single marker this season.

The collapse is made even more spectacular by the fact it was 2-0 Flames early in the middle frame, and that goal gets our HOTN nod. It goes to the French Connection as Jakob Pelletier fed Jonathan Hubeardeau on the rush. The second assist went to Nazem Kadri. Pelletier also opened the scoring with a PPG in the first period. Vegas ultimately took the 4-3 OT win.