Highlight Of The Night

Flames rookie Walker Duehr rocked a beauty forehand-backhand roofjob last night in the team’s big comeback win at Mullett Arena!

Both he and fellow rookie Jakob Pelletier posted their first ever multi-point games as NHLers. Duehr posted this highlight goal and an assist, alongside a season-high thirteen minutes of ice time.

Assists on Duehr’s goal went to Chris Tanev and Mackenzie Weegar.