Stone On IR, Duehr Recalled

After entering team activities on Monday in a boot and crutches, Flames defenseman Michael Stone has been moved to injured reserve in light of his as-yet undisclosed lower body injury.

Per the team release:

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Michael Stone has been placed on the Injured Reserve.



Additionally, forward Walker Duehr has been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. pic.twitter.com/BAeOGZt2xW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 21, 2023

The slapshot specialist has played in 46 games this season, largely due to the absence of Oliver Kylington. Stone has 86 shots on goal accounting for five goals and ten points. He’s also brought it on the back end, racking up 55 blocked shots and 52 hits.

Connor Mackey and Dennis Gilbert are already up from the AHL Calgary Wranglers as extra bodies on the blue line, so forward Walker Duehr has been recalled for the extra roster spot.

Duehr himself has seen eight games of action with the big club, accounting for a pair of goals so far that are the first two of his NHL career. He hasn’t played with the Flames since January 26th in the 5-1 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.