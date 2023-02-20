Projected Lines: CGY vs PHI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Philadelphia Flyers

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames are wrapping up a three-game homestand after picking up a big overtime win against the Rangers on Saturday. After the dub, it looks like we won’t see a change in net.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Markstom will swap in Dan Vladar for the second straight gamer, after Vladar allowed five goals on twenty-four shots in an ugly loss to the rebuilding Red Wings last week. Dan was expected to get his shot at starting a few more games but that seems up in the air after he posted a .792 Save Percentage in that “show me” contest.

Markstrom carries his own woes into tonight, having picked up just two wins in his last nine games, but he is getting a second look after the OT win Saturday night. Overall he sits on an .891 Save Percentage for the year, and a 2.90 Goals Against Average. Markstrom has a 15-13-7 record.

Rasmus Andersson was day-to-day after his traffic accident suffered in Detroit last week. Injuries sustained caused him to miss three straight games, and Dennis Gilbert had subbed in for him since the injury. Rasmus made his return in the Detroit game, where he had one assist and one block. Gilbert, meanwhile, will swap in for Michael Stone this afternoon.

Michael Stone is not on the ice for warmup, so he won’t play this afternoon vs. Philly.





Lineup Looks:

Jakob Pelletier will stay up for his eleventh career game of NHL action, and finally found the scoresheet on February 11th against Buffalo with his first career NHL goal. Pelletier was otherwise pointless though his first six contests.

Brett Ritchie exited the New Year’s Eve game against Vancouver with what appeared to be a wrist injury. He saw a specialist for it on January 3rd and was placed on retroactive Injured Reserve as of January 8th, but was activated on January 27th. He made his return to the roster on February 11th at Buffalo, but looks to sit out today.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave, and has not been placed on LTIR as of yet.

After being a highly published healthy scratch for three games this season, Milan Lucic will remain in the lineup but has finally left the top six, skating back on the fourth line recently. The healthy scratches look to be Brett Ritchie, Connor Mackey, and Michael Stone.

Adam Ruzicka looks to be back from the press box after coming back in for three straight games and then missing 3 more after that as a healthy scratch. He’ll be back in today for a second straight time after playing in Lindholm’s absence on February 18th. Over the prior thirty games played before being sat again he had just two goals and twelve points and had been held off the scoresheet in fourteen straight contests.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but remain on the second line since being swapped with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is still looking to round into form after tacking on 28 points in his last 36 games. His best performance so far was three assists against the Sharks on December 20th, and he posted two assists including one on the OT winner against NYR on February 18th.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARDS:

Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

Pelletier-Kadri-Huberdeau

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Ruzicka-Lewis

DEFENSE:

Hanifin-Andersson

Tanev-Weegar

Zadorov-Gilbert

NETMINDERS:

Markstrom (start) Vladar (backup)