Projected Lines: CGY vs DET

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Detroit Red Wings

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames will kick-off a three game homestand tonight as they host the Detroit Red Wings, who are on the second half of a back-to-back after grabbing a SO win last night up the highway against the Oilers.

We start projected lines in the blue paint, where we’ll see a change from Monday.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Dan Vladar starting tonight vs. Detroit. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) February 16, 2023

Jacob Markstrom will ride the pine tonight after a tough outing late-game collapse in an OTL to the Sens on Monday. Vladar carries an overall 11-5-4 record alongside a 2.73 Goals Against Average and a Save Percentage of .903

The Wings ended a personal five-game win streak for Vladar when these teams met exactly a week ago on last Thursday, so he’ll look to redeem himself.

Rasmus Andersson was day-to-day after his traffic accident suffered in Detroit last week. Injuries sustained caused him to miss three straight games, and Dennis Gilbert has subbed in for him since the injury. Gilbert participated with Connor Mackey as an extra this morning, and Andersson did participate at optional morning skate today and has been cleared for action, so it’ll just be a matter of staff deciding if he goes tonight.

Lineup Looks:

Jakob Pelletier will stay up for his ninth career game of NHL action, and finally found the scoresheet on February 11th against Buffalo with his first career NHL goal. Pelletier was otherwise pointless though his first six contests.

Brett Ritchie exited the New Year’s Eve game against Vancouver with what appeared to be a wrist injury. He saw a specialist for it on January 3rd and was placed on retroactive Injured Reserve as of January 8th, but was activated on January 27th. He made his return to the roster on February 11th at Buffalo.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave, and has not been placed on LTIR as of yet.

After being a highly published healthy scratch for three games this season, Milan Lucic will remain in the lineup but has finally left the top six, skating back on the fourth line recently. The healthy scratches look to be Adam Ruzicka and Connor Mackey, and Dennis Gilbert.

Adam Ruzicka looks to be back to the press box after coming back in for three straight games. He came back in against Seattle on January 27th after being sat for three straight, and he has so far missed three more as a healthy scratch. Over the prior thirty games played before being sat again he had just two goals and twelve points and had been held off the scoresheet in fourteen straight contests.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but remain on the second line since being swapped with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on 26 points in his last 34 games. His best performance so far was three assists against the Sharks on December 20th.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARDS:

Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

Pelletier-Kadri-Huberdeau

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

DEFENSE:

Hanifin-Andersson

Tanev-Weegar

Zadorov-Stone

NETMINDERS:

Vladar (starter) Markstrom (backup)