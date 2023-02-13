 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlight Of The Night -02/13

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Calgary Flames v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Tyler Toffoli notched his 22nd goal of the year with an assist from Mackenzie Weegar, which gave the Flames the 2-1 lead.

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...