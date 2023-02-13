Projected Lines: CGY @ OTT

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Ottawa Senators

Canadian Tire Centre

Kanata, Ontario

The Flames will wrap their road trip tonight in the Nation’s Capital, and there will be no line-up changes as Jacob Markstrom will get another start after a 7-2 win in Buffalo on Saturday.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom gets the start tonight in Ottawa. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) February 14, 2023

Markstrom snapped a personal losing skid in the saturday afternoon 21-save win, struggling over his previous six starts with a 3.99 Goals Against Average. He comes into tonight with a 14-13-6 record overall and carrying a .892 Save Percentage and a 2.90 GAA. He’ll look to grab back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-December.

Lineup Looks:

Rasmus Andersson remains day-to-day after his traffic accident. He has now missed three straight games. Dennis Gilbert has subbed in for him since the injury.

Jakob Pelletier will stay up for his eighth career game of NHL action, and finally found the scoresheet on February 11th against Buffalo with his first career NHL goal. Pelletier was otherwise pointless though his first six contests.

Brett Ritchie exited the New Year’s Eve game against Vancouver with what appeared to be a wrist injury. He saw a specialist for it on January 3rd and was placed on retroactive Injured Reserve as of January 8th, but was activated on January 27th. He made his return to the roster on February 11th at Buffalo.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave, and has not been placed on LTIR as of yet.

After being a highly published healthy scratch for three games this season, Milan Lucic will remain in the lineup but might finally be leaving the top six, as he skated back on the fourth line recently. The healthy scratches look to be Adam Ruzicka and Connor Mackey.

Adam Ruzicka looks to be back to the press box after coming back in for three straight games. He came back in against Seattle on January 27th after being sat for three straight. Over the prior thirty games played before being sat again he had just two goals and twelve points and had been held off the scoresheet in fourteen straight contests.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but remain on the second line since being swapped with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on 25 points in his last 33 games. His best performance so far was three assists against the Sharks on December 20th.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARDS:

Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

Pelletier-Kadri-Huberdeau

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

DEFENSE:

Hanifin-Tanev

Zadorov-Weegar

Gilbert-Stone

NETMINDERS:

Markstrom (starter) Vladar (backup)