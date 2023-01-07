Road-Trip Roster Moves

The Flames have made a few roster swaps ahead of their upcoming five game road trip that kicks off against Chicago tomorrow. The additions and subtractions bring the current active roster count up to 23 after the recall of Radim Zohorna on December 30th.

Forward Brett Ritchie has been placed on IR

Ritchie’s placement on Injured Reserve works retroactively to December 31st, where he suffered an apparent wrist injury that he saw a specialist for on January 3rd. The retroactive placement makes him eligible for a return as soon as tomorrow’s game against the Blackhawks, although there is no timeline as of yet,

Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier Recalled From AHL Wranglers

A pair coming up from the white-hot Wranglers are coming up for reinforcements. Duehr is 6’2” weighing 210 pounds and has 10 goals and 6 assists in 31 AHL games this season alongside 20 PIMs. He is on-pace to break a previous career high of 23 points in 59 games. He has played one game on the Flames side previously, back in the 2021-22 campaign.

Seen above, Pelletier was the Flames 26th overall selection at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He has 24 points in 31 games with the Wranglers, currently surpassing the near-PPG pace he had last year with the Stockton Heat. He clocks in at 5’9” and 160 pounds so his size, like previous callup Matthew Phillips who only saw two NHL games, might limit his usage. Regardless, the Flames still have a gaping hole in their top six and either player might get a trial look. With Adam Ruzicka cooling off scoring two goals and twelve points over the last twenty games, and Milan Lucic being a huge question mark for how long he can contribute to the second line, either Duehr or Pelletier could get a look.