Projected Lines: CGY vs NYI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus New York Islanders

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames return home from their one-game trip to the central prairies where they dropped a one-goal decision to the Winnipeg Jets. Tonight they’ll host an Islanders squad that comes to town on the second half of a back-to-back.

Today’s morning skate was optional after a full practice yesterday. The starter’s net was empty and Dan Vladar stayed behind late to get in a few extra reps, so we’d expect that to indicate another start for Jacob Markstrom.

Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Manitoba on Tuesday in the loss. He comes into tonight carrying a 12-10-4 record on the season alongside a .895 Save Percentage and 2.79 Goals Against Average.

In other roster news, Dennis Gilbert and Radim Zohorna were sent back down to the AHL as of December 29th, but Zohorna was recalled one day later on December 30th. This leaves the active roster at 22 for the time being.

Lineup Looks:

Brett Ritchie exited the New Year’s Eve game against Vancouver with what appeared to be a wrist injury. He saw a specialist for it on January 3rd and although not on Inured Reserve or LTIR as of yet, has not skated since and is listed as out for the time being.

D-Man Chris Tanev had missed four games since suffering a head injury against Montreal on December 12th. He made his return December 20th and skated on the second pair with Mackenzie Weegar and looks to remain there for the time being.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

The Flames have recalled forward Radim Zohorna from the AHL Wranglers as of December 30th after sending him down on December 23rd, just before the Christmas break. Forward Matthew Phillips and defenseman Nick DeSimone have gone the other way.

Dennis Gilbert has been up and down like a roller coaster. The defender was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th and recalled on December 18th, and spent a stint on IR before being recalled December 28th, then sent down again the next day.

After being a highly published healthy scratch for three games this season, Milan Lucic will remain in the lineup and in the top six. Connor Mackey will be tonight’s healthy scratch and Radim Zohorna will sub in for Brett Ritchie.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been working to find his offense again after an earlier hot streak. Over the prior nineteen games he has two goals and twelve points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but remain on the second line since being swapped with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on sixteen points over his last nineteen games. He had an assist on the OT winner against Anaheim on the 23rd, and previously went off with three assists against the Sharks on December 20th. He also scored the big GWG against the Kraken on December 28th.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Huberdeau-Kadri-Lucic

FORWARD 3: Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Zohorna-Ruzicka-Lewis

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Tanev-Weegar

D3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starter), Vladar (backup)