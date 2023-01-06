Preview: Flames make a small pitstop at the ‘Dome to face-off against the Islanders

Game 40: New York Islanders vs Calgary Flames, 7:00 PM MT @ Scotiabank Saddledome

New York Islanders 22-23 Record: 22-16-2 (46 Points - 2nd WIldcard Spot and 5th in Metropolitan Division)

Calgary Flames 22-23 Record: 18-14-7 (43 Points - 2nd Wildcard Spot and 5th in Pacific Division)

Broadcast Info - TV: Sportsnet West - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Well after a tough hard-fought loss against the resurgent Winnipeg Jets, the Flames are back at the ‘Dome for a short stop to faceoff against the New York Islanders. Coming into this one both teams have had an up-and-down season full of many stretches where they’ve struggled. The two teams sit in practically the same spot in their respective conferences and divisions. The Flames come into this one having lost their last contest to the Winnipeg Jets, in which they put up a valiant effort but a goal from Calgary Kid Josh Morrissey and grizzled veteran Sam Gagner sent them home packing. The same can be said for the Islanders, as they come into this one after dropping a game to the neighbours up north in Edmonton.

The last time these two teams met was in Long Island on November 7th. The Islanders took home the win for that contest by a score of 4-3, thanks to a beautiful overtime winner from Noah Dobson (oh man the irony for that one). If memory serves correctly (it did), the team had a pretty inconsistent effort in that one. They took a 3-1 lead into the third period and let the Islanders slither their way back into it, which has been the story for this Flames team this season. If they want to win tonight's matchup, they need to do a good job at containing the likes of Mat Barzal who comes into this one riding a sweet five-game goal streak.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to get the start in between the pipes for the Flames, after a masterclass effort in Winnipeg (although the stats don’t really favour that). He stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced and posted a .880 save percentage. Markstrom has really come into his own as of late and is primed for a good second half of the season. On the other hand, Semyon Varlamov is expected to get the start, after Ilya Sorokin played last night in the loss to the Oilers. It’s sure to be a good one to watch, so make sure you sit down and enjoy this game on a Friday night.

Last Time Around:

Season Series vs Islanders: Islanders 1 Flames 0

Flames Last Game: 3-2 Loss against the Winnipeg Jets

Islanders Last Game: 4-2 Loss against the Edmonton Oilers

Betting Odds Via Betway:

Odds to Win:

Islanders: +170 (Underdogs)

Flames: -200 (Favourites)

Money Line:

Islanders: 3.45

Flames: 1.76

Puck Line:

Islanders: 1.12

Flames: 6.00

Players To Watch:

Flames: Nazem Kadri - The lone representative for the Flames at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida, is poised for a great game against the Islanders. In his career, he has 25 points (7 Goals and 18 Assists) in 25 career games played against the Islanders.

Islanders: Mat Barzal - Five-game goal streak. In that stretch, he has 8 points (6 Goals and 2 Assists). In 7 games played against the Flames, he has put up a respectable five assists, so look for him to lead his Islanders.