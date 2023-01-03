Projected Lines: CGY @ WPG

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Winnipeg Jets

Canada Life Center

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The Flames will open the new year on the road with a quick trip to Winnipeg as they get set to meet the Jets!

Our lineup projections will start in the crease, where we won’t see any change from New Year’s Eve.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Jacob Markstrom will be between pipes for #Flames against Jets. https://t.co/MFjMDiEDuh — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) January 3, 2023

Markstrom’s W over the Canucks was his fourth win in his last five starts and he’ll look to keep it going this evening. He carries a record of 12-9-4 into the game tonight alongside a 2.78 Goals Against Average and an .895 Save Percentage. When the teams last met, Markstrom made 21 saves for the win back in November at the Saddledome.

Wes had more roster news from today’s optional morning skate in Manitoba, as pertaining to a NYE injury:

#Flames RW Brett Ritchie is seeing a specialist today for an injury suffered on New Year’s Eve. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) January 3, 2023

There is currently no diagnosis or timeline for Ritchie’s injury, but he did not skate at pratice yesterday or at this morning’s optional.

In other roster news, Dennis Gilbert and Radim Zohorna were sent back down to the AHL as of December 29th, but Zohorna was recalled one day later on December 30th. This leaves the active roster at 22.

Lineup Looks:

D-Man Chris Tanev had missed four games since suffering a head injury against Montreal on December 12th. He made his return December 20th and skated on the second pair with Mackenzie Weegar and looks to remain there for the time being.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since.

The Flames have recalled forward Radim Zohorna from the AHL Wranglers as of December 30th after sending him down on December 23rd, just before the Christmas break. Forward Matthew Phillips and defenseman Nick DeSimone have gone the other way.

After going back to being healthy scratched and flip-flopping press box spots with Brett Ritchie most of the year, Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and has been officially designated to the Wranglers as of December 9th.

Dennis Gilbert has been up and down like a roller coaster. The defender was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th and recalled on December 18th, and spent a stint on IR before being recalled December 28th, then sent down again the next day.

After being a highly published healthy scratch for three games this season, Milan Lucic will remain in the lineup and in the top six. Connor Mackey will be tonight’s healthy scratch and Radim Zohorna will sub in for Brett Ritchie.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been working to find his offense again after an earlier hot streak. Over the prior eighteen games he has two goals and twelve points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but remain on the second line since being swapped with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on sixteen points over his last eighteen games. He had an assist on the OT winner against Anaheim on the 23rd, and previously went off with three assists against the Sharks on December 20th. He also scored the big GWG against the Kraken on December 28th.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Huberdeau-Kadri-Lucic

FORWARD 3: Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Zohorna-Ruzicka-Lewis

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Tanev-Weegar

D3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starter), Vladar (backup)