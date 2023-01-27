 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ritchie Activated, Tanev to IR

The Ol’ Switcheroo!

By MilhouseFirehouse
Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

In the wake of Chris Tanev’s Monday exit to an injury on his non-surgically repaired shoulder and the announcement he’d miss some time, the team has retroactively placed him on Injured Reserve. The retroactive placement is official to the Monday of his injury, January 23rd.

To shore up bodies just in time, another Flame returns from Injured Reserve.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Brett Ritchie exited the New Year’s Eve game against Vancouver with what appeared to be a wrist injury, and has missed a total of eleven games since. He saw a specialist for it on January 3rd and has been placed on retroactive Injured Reserve since January 8th. The retroactive placement sees him technically eligible to return since it was activated, it was just dependent on the functionality and severity of the injury. Apparently, he’s close to being good-to-go if not already set for tonight.

