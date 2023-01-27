Ritchie Activated, Tanev to IR

In the wake of Chris Tanev’s Monday exit to an injury on his non-surgically repaired shoulder and the announcement he’d miss some time, the team has retroactively placed him on Injured Reserve. The retroactive placement is official to the Monday of his injury, January 23rd.

To shore up bodies just in time, another Flame returns from Injured Reserve.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames forward Brett Ritchie has been activated from injured reserve, a hint he will likely be in lineup tonight in Seattle. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) January 27, 2023

Brett Ritchie exited the New Year’s Eve game against Vancouver with what appeared to be a wrist injury, and has missed a total of eleven games since. He saw a specialist for it on January 3rd and has been placed on retroactive Injured Reserve since January 8th. The retroactive placement sees him technically eligible to return since it was activated, it was just dependent on the functionality and severity of the injury. Apparently, he’s close to being good-to-go if not already set for tonight.