Chris Tanev Injured

It looks like Calgary’s stud defenseman will be out due to injury.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames D Chris Tanev will miss the final two games before the bye/all-star break. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) January 25, 2023

Tanev left Monday’s game against the Blue Jackets with an apparent shoulder injury after a bodycheck and did not return. He also did not skate at this morning’s practice, and Darryl Sutter has announced they’ll be giving him some recovery time.

He’ll miss Thursday at home to Chicago and and Friday on the road at Seattle, and the team is off for the All-Star Break until February 6th. That’ll give him an extra week of time to heal.

Connor Mackey subbed in at morning skate as he is the team’s only spare D-Man on the 22 man roster at the moment. He was paired with Michael Stone while Nikita Zadorov was bumped up into Tanev’s usual spot with Mackenzie Weegar. Dennis Gilbert might see a call-up from the Wranglers, as he was sent back down on December 29th.