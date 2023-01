Highlight

Of

The

Night

The Flames ended their road trip on a sour note, with a 2-1 regulation loss to the Preds last night. The only scoring on the Calgary side came from Nikita Zadorov’s seventh goal of the season, but the big highlight was a Jacob Markstrom stop on Mikael Granlund to keep it a 2-1 score as the middle frame wound down. Marky ended up making 29 saves in the loss.