In a game that provided a whopping six goals of offense, it was the one that started everything that might be the prettiest! Andrew Mangiapane’s beauty backhand opened the scoring just 25 seconds after puckdrop, with assists going to Backlund and Coleman. Those three are quickly becoming an identity line for the Flames and they’ll look to keep it going when they wrap up this five-game roadie on Monday in Nashville.