Projected Lines: CGY @ DAL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Dallas Stars

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

The Flames road trip continues through the Lone Star state with a matinee matchup in Dallas.

Our lineups start in the crease, where it looks like Darryl Sutter will play the hot hand.

Per Eric Francis of Sportsnet:

Vladar gets the start here today in Dallas — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) January 14, 2023

This will be Vladar’s second straight start, and he’ll face a Stars squad that is eighth in the league in scoring. He carries a 7-4-4 record overall this season alongside a .910 Save Percentage and 2.64 Goals Against Average. Vladar had 25 saves against St. Louis on Thursday to grab the W.

Of note, forward Jakob Pelletier and defenseman Connor Mackey both dressed and skated for warmups today but did not participate in line rushes. There were no changes outside of the crease for skater lines and combinations.

#Flames Roster Update: Forward Radim Zohorna has been assigned to the @AHLWranglers. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 13, 2023

In other recent roster news, Dennis Gilbert and Radim Zohorna were sent back down to the AHL as of December 29th, but Zohorna was recalled one day later on December 30th. Other Wranglers making the trip down the hallway are Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier who were recalled on January 7th. With Zohorna heading back down the other way as of January 13th, this leaves the active roster at 22 for the time being.

Lineup Looks:

Brett Ritchie exited the New Year’s Eve game against Vancouver with what appeared to be a wrist injury. He saw a specialist for it on January 3rd and has been placed on retroactive Injured Reserve as of January 8th. The retroactive placement sees him technically eligible to return anytime now, it’s just dependent on the functionality and severity of the injury.

D-Man Chris Tanev had missed four games since suffering a head injury against Montreal on December 12th. He made his return December 20th and skated on the second pair with Mackenzie Weegar and looks to remain there for the time being.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Dennis Gilbert has been up and down like a roller coaster. The defender was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th and recalled on December 18th, and spent a stint on IR before being recalled December 28th, then sent down again the next day.

After being a highly published healthy scratch for three games this season, Milan Lucic will remain in the lineup and in the top six. Connor Mackey and Jakob Pelletier will be tonight’s healthy scratches.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka doesn’t look to be headed back to the top line anytime soon after an earlier hot streak. Over the prior twenty-three games he has two goals and twelve points and has been held off the scoresheet in six straight contests.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but remain on the second line since being swapped with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on nineteen points in his last twenty-three games. His best performance was three assists against the Sharks on December 20th. He also scored the big GWG against the Kraken on December 28th, and chipped in a goal in the Chicago overtime loss.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Lucic-Kadri-Huberdeau

FORWARD 3: Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lewis-Ruzicka-Duehr

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Tanev-Weegar

D3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Vladar (starter), Markstrom (backup)