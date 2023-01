Highlight Of The Night

There wasn’t much pretty stuff to highlight in last night’s overtime loss, so the honour goes to the Flames first goal of the game by Milan Lucic.

The much-maligned Milan is now up to four goals and seven points in the eleven games he’s played since moving to the second line. The assists went to Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, and Huby might be finding his form as well with nineteen points in his last twenty-one games.