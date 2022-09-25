Flames Sweep Split Squad Games Against Vancouver

The Flames opened up a split squad preseaon with two wins on the same night, in different cities, against the same teams. Got all that?

Calgary was able to easily defeat the Canucks at home by the score of 4-0. New comer Jonathan Huberdeau scored the opening goal on the PP and the Flames never looked back. Cody Eakin, Blake Coleman and Brett Sutter would round out the scoring and Dan Vladar would stop all 15 shots he faced to give the Flames a 4-0 blanking of the Vancouver Canucks.

Across the country in British Columbia, the other Flames squad would have to do some extra work to get their victory. Calgary's "B Squad" would need overtime, but they would vanquish the Canucks by the score of 3-2. Calgary would get regulation goals from Mitch McLain and Ben Jones before Michael Stone would end it in OT with helpers from Jacob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips. Dustin Wolf had a solid performance, stopping 26 of the shots he faced to earn the victory.

Calgary's next preseaon tilt comes on Tuesday as they travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken.

Calgary Flames 4 - Vancouver Canucks 0

1st: None

2nd: 3:11 (PPG) CGY- Huberdeau (Hanifin/Andersson), 5:07 CGY- Eakin (Backlund/Poirier), 11:57- (PPG) CGY- Coleman (Backlund/Dube)

3rd: 19:46 (PPG) CGY- Sutter (Duher/Bishop)

Calgary Flames 3 - Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT)

1st: 12:40 CGY- McLain (Petersen/Jones)

2nd: 18:41 CGY- Jones (DeSimone/McLain)

3rd: 8:07 VAN- Podkolzin (Myers/Garland), 18:29 VAN- Garland (Kuzmenko/Pettersson)

OT: 3:39 CGY- Stone (Pelletier/Phillips)