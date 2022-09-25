Calgary Kicks Off Preseason With Split Squad Games Against Vancouver

NHL 2022-23 Preseason

Flames @ Canucks, 5PM MT, Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC

TV: Sportsnet, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 960

Flames vs Canucks, 6 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Radio: Sportsnet 960

2021-22 Team Records

Calgary Flames: 50-21-11 (11 pts), 1st Place Pacific Division, 3rd Place Western Conference

Vancouver Canucks: 40-30-12 (92 pts), 5th Place Pacific Division, 10th Place Western Conference

Head To Head 2021-22

Calgary Flames: 3-1-0

Vancouver Canucks: 1-2-1

Last Time Out: 4/23/22: Calgary Flames 6 - Vancouver Canucks 3

Injury Report

Calgary Flames: Oliver Kylington (Day To Day), Andrew Mangiapane (Day To Day)

Vancouver Canucks: None

Hockey has arrived! The Calgary Flames will play a split squad series tonight with the Vancouver Canucks, one game will be played in Vancouver and the other in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Obviously the preseason means little in the grand scheme of things, but this is certainly an interesting “reboot” for the Flames. After a tumultuous offseason, the new look Flames will finally take the ice in some form or another to show off some of their new toys. The Flames added Johnathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar this summer as the organization looked to cleanse itself and try some new faces after long time Flames stalwarts looked to greener or different pastures. This year will be the first time Sean Monahan will not be wearing Flames colours since he was drafted back in 2013. It will be the first time that Johnny Gaudreau won’t be in a Flames uniform since he made his NHL debut back on 4/13/14, scoring his first NHL goal against the Canucks. And last but not least, it’ll be the first time the Flames will be without Matthew Tkachuk since he was drafted back in 2016. As you can see, the Flames did some serious refiguring over the summer months and in the end, may have made the team better. But none of that will be evident or visible until the puck actually drops on October 13th when they welcome the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

For now, it’s about evaluating bubble players (Michael Stone, Sonny Milano) and seeing what players from the AHL are going to contend and push for roster spots (Matthew Phillips, Adam Ruzicka). The Flames should have a pretty good handle on the main roster spots, but it’s also time to see how the new pieces come together with the established core of this team. The Flames were a powerhouse last season, but lacked the star power and grit to advance deep into the playoffs. Their second round dismantling at the hands of the hated Edmonton Oilers still has to sting and the hope is that the additions on Huberdeau, Kadri and Weegar can do what the former core couldn’t: bring glory and the Cup back to Calgary.

That road begins tonight with two games against their division rivals in the Vancouver Canucks. Calgary handled Vancouver last season with ease as the Canucks, once again, struggled while trying to rebuild and find a new identity. It will once again be an uphill battle as the Flames added pieces, Connor McDavid owns the division and the Vegas Golden Knights will hopefully get a full season of Jack Eichel.