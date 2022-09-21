Adam Ruzicka Is Back With The Flames

The Flames announced what should be their last "big" signing of the offseason with the inking of Adam Ruzicka this morning. The club and player came together on a two year, $762,500 contact this morning. It's a two-way deal for the Slovakian born centre, with the first year being two-way and the second year of the deal being one-way.

Ruzicka saw 28 games with the Flames last season where he collected 5 goals and 5 assists. The 23 year old was drafted by the Flames back in 2017 with the 109th pick of that year's draft.