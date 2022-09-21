The First Round Of Reacts Results Are In!

Last week we fired up a poll that asked you a multitude of questions based on your confidence in many areas as the Flames head into the 2022-23 season. The first on the list was how confident you were that the Flames have the right prospects in their system? The results are in and you're confident, but it's certainly not a slam dunk. At the end of the voting, 60% of you thought the Flames have the right horses in the stalls. Not great, but certainly better than 50%.

As the rest of the results keep coming in, we'll keep you posted!