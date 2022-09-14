Flames Hire Local PWHPA Star

The Flames have announced the hiring of women’s hockey star Rebecca Johnston as a full-time addition to the player development department.

Per the Flames official Twitter account:

We're proud to announce Rebecca Johnston will be joining the #Flames in a full-time role!



She’ll work within the player development team, assisting in prospect evaluations and on-ice instruction, and work with the @FlamesFdn in grassroots programs, growing in our community! pic.twitter.com/4zFSbUthFu — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 13, 2022

Johnston will also function as a community ambassador with the Flames Foundation charity.

Johnston is no stranger to pro hockey in Calgary. She is best known locally for her recent time with the Professional Women’s Hockey Association, playing with Calgary-based powerhouse Team Scotiabank. She was also previously a member of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League Calgary Inferno squad, and helped them to a Clarkson Cup Championship in 2016 and again in 2019. She was drafted to the Inferno second overall in that league’s 2012 draft.

She is also a mainstay on the international scene, as a three time Olympic Gold Medalist with the Team Canada Women’s side, as well as capturing one silver Olympic medal with the team. She owns two gold medals from two tournament victories with Canada at the Women’s World Championship, and holds seven Silver Medals from that tournament.

Rebecca is also familiar with the NHL side of the game, first gaining recognition at the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition by leading the demo for the puck control relay. The following year, she opened the scoring for Team Canada when the 2020 All-Star Game featured a 3-on-3 Women’s match up between Team Canada and Team USA.

Johnston will be a welcome addition of knowledge, skill, and compete level in the development department as well as in the community side with her experience growing the women’s game.

We wish her the best of luck moving forward with the Flames!