The Flames Overhauled A Lot This Offseason. Where's Your Confidence Level At?

Johnny Gaudreau, out. Matthew Tkachuk, out. Sean Monahan, out. After reading those names you would have the right to be depressed. HOWEVER, Brad Treliving took those lumps and added pieces that, dare we say, might make the Flames better in 2023. The sting of those bodies leaving was soothed by the additions of Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri. That's a rollercoaster of an offseason if there ever was one, but the Flames made very good moves to replace those that didn't want to be there.

So, with that out of the way, how's your confidence level in regards to the Calgary Flames right now?