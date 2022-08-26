2022 Flames Top 25 Under 25: #22- Cameron Whynot

#22- Cameron Whynot

Position: Defence (L)

Age: 19

2021-22 Team: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

Stats: 45 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 Pts, -13

Drafted 89th Overall in 2021

2021 Ranking: #32 (+10)

The Flames knew they were drafting a longer-term project when they took Whynot 89th in the 2021 draft, but his draft year +1 season was a fairly massive regression. With 23 points in 34 games during his draft year, Whynot not only posted 6 less points in 11 more games in 2021-22, but his +/- fell by 26 points.

As he is set to return as an assistant captain for the Mooseheads this year, Whynot will need to show more signs of developmental progression to not go the way of some junior draft picks that haven’t improved their play in recent years. There is always the possibility of a trade to another junior team for a struggling player, and we may see that occur if Whynot gets off to a slow start.

His large rise through our rankings is testament to the thinning of the under-25 Flames population.

#23- Ilya Nikolayev

#24- Daniil Chechelev

#25- Ben Jones