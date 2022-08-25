Calgary Gets A New ECHL Affiliate

Earlier this summer the Flames lost their ECHL affiliate in the Kansas City Mavericks after a five year association with the team. Finding a replacement didn't take long as Calgary linked up with the Rapid City Rush this afternoon.

Rapid City spent the last three seasons as the Arizona Coyotes ECHL affiliate and had their best season in 2021-22. Their last campaign saw them make the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, making it to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated.

The Rush open their season on October 21st against the Utah Grizzlies.

Here's the full release from the Flames.