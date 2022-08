Per a number of major insiders, the Calgary Flames are on the verge of landing free agency’s biggest remaining fish in Nazem Kadri. In a corresponding move to come, the Flames will likely be trading Sean Monahan as well.

More to come as details are finalized.

UPDATE: Per Darren Dreger, it is a 7 year contract for Kadri.

UPDATE 2: Sean Monahan is headed to Montreal.

UPDATE 3: 7x$7M for Kadri.