BREAKING: Tkachuk Traded To FLA

By MilhouseFirehouse
Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Calgary Flames has found a trade destination for star winger Matthew Tkachuk.

As per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:

The return package is centered around superstar Jonathan Huberdeau and D Mackenzie Weegar. It also includes a 1st Round pick and 21-year-old center Cole Schwindt.

Per Friedman again:

