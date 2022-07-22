BREAKING: Tkachuk Traded To FLA

The Calgary Flames has found a trade destination for star winger Matthew Tkachuk.
As per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:
Matthew Tkachuk traded to FLA— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2022
The return package is centered around superstar Jonathan Huberdeau and D Mackenzie Weegar. It also includes a 1st Round pick and 21-year-old center Cole Schwindt.
Per Friedman again:
So, full deal is Tkachuk (signed for 8x$9.5) for Huberdeau, Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2022
More to come on Matchsticks & Gasoline as this story develops!
Loading comments...