Flames Add Three More Players As Free Agency Unfolds

NHL Free Agency 2022

The Flames have been active on Day 1, already having inked Kevin Rooney and have added a few more pieces. Former Colorado Avalanche farmhand defenceman Dennis Gilbert is now a member of the Calgary Flames. Nothing official terms wise has been announced, but he’s now a Calgary Flame. Nicolas Meloche has also signed with the Flames, leaving the San Jose Sharks on Day 1 of NHL Free Agency. And lastly Trevor Lewis will return to Calgary for 2022-23 season after playing for Darryl Sutter last year in Calgary.

The signing of Lewis makes sense as he was solid for Calgary in 2021-22. As for Dennis Gilbert, he has no NHL experience, having played all of his hockey in the minors. Last season he played for the Colorado Eagles in the AHL, scoring six goals and handing out 17 assists in 52 games. Gilbert was originally a third round pick (#91) in 2015 by the Chicago Blackhawks. Nicolas Meloche is a 24 year old defenceman who has 57 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the San Jose Sharks. Last season was his first full year in the bigs, playing in 57 games with San Jose, collecting seven points.

Adding a few defenceman makes sense for the Flames as Erik Gudbranson has now signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets and it’s clear that Nikita Zadorov is moving on as well.

It’s been a busy day for Calgary as free agency opens, but they’ve yet to add any pieces that will really impact the roster.