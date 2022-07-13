Flames Add Kevin Rooney On Day 1 Of NHL Free Agency

NHL Free Agency 2022

Well, if you are wondering who the Flames are replacing Johnny Gaudreau’s production with, you now have an answer. Kevin Rooney. Who? Exactly. And yes, that first sentence was tongue in cheek, Rooney was not brought in to replace #13.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Calgary inked the former NY Rangers centre to a two year deal, worth an average of $1.3 million per season.

Rooney in CAL is 2x$1.3M, not 1.2 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

Rooney has spent six seasons in the NHL, his first four with the NJ Devils and the last two in New York with the Rangers. In 2022, Kevin Rooney played in 61 games (a career high) and had his second best point total with 12 (6G, 6A). The season prior to that he had his best point totals with 14, scoring eight times and handing out six assists. Not exactly the fire power you’re looking for on the day after you lose the 5th best goal scorer in franchise history. Rooney isn’t going to be a camp body either as his salary is too high to just be a guy to compete. He’s clearly part of the Flames plans going forward, most likely in the bottom six.

The Flames weren’t expected to make a huge splash as GM Brad Treliving said last night they weren’t going to do anything “knee jerk” in response to Johnny Gaudreau leaving. But opening up with you best player walking away and then signing a guy like Kevin Rooney is the most Flames thing you could do.

In 210 career NHL games, Rooney has 24 goals and 21 assists. Welcome to the Post Johnny Gaudreau Era everyone.