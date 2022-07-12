Fan Poll: So Now What?

The Flames have some serious work ahead of them as the 2022-23 season approaches after star winger Johnny Gaudreau informed the team he would not be coming back to Calgary. The Flames reportedly offered a VERY good deal for his services, but Gaudreau opted to test free agency in hopes of moving closer to home (one would assume) and playing on the East Coast.

So, where do the Flames go from here? Calgary GM Brad Treliving has an unenviable task of trying to replace Gaudreau as free agency is upon him. He and the organization clearly did everything they could possibly do to re-sign Gaudreau, but in the end it just was never going to happen. Treliving now has to focus on qualifying Matthew Tkachuk, signing Oliver Kylington and Andrew Mangiapane and most likely finding replacements for Erik Gudbranson and Nikita Zadorov. Johnny Gaudreau leaving gives the Flames around $10.5 million dollars to play with, but there are still questions remaining, like, does Matthew Tkachuk even want to stay here beyond this season? And if not, should he be dealt before the season starts? I don't envy Brad Treliving one bit. So, we're asking you, the reader, to put on your GM cap and decide what the best course of action is for the Flames future!