Report: Johnny Gaudreau is Leaving Calgary

Per Elliotte Friedman and Frank Servaelli, it looks like the Johnny Gaudreau era in Calgary is coming to a close. In short order we got reports that Gaudreau would be testing free agency and that he had informed the Flames that he would not be returning to Calgary.

Gaudreau will likely end up somewhere on the East Coast of the United States with the Flyers, Devils, and Islanders all interested in his services.

For Flames fans it is a heartbreaking day as the franchise face leaves down despite reportedly massive offers of $80M+. It signals a major shake up on the way for Calgary.

Gaudreau finishes his time fifth in franchise scoring and ninth in goals.