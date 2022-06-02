Flames head coach Darryl Sutter named 2021-22 Jack Adams Award winner

Well this should come as no surprise! For the first time in his illustrious career, Flames Head Coach Darryl Sutter has won the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year. Coach Sutter won the award by a landslide, getting 54 of the first place votes to his name, as voted by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

Sutter was previously a finalist in 2003-04 and is the second Flames head coach to win the award, following Bob Hartley in 2014-15.

This season was a huge stepping stone for the franchise under Darryl Sutter. The Flames were top-10 in goals, goals against, PP and PK%, the only NHL team to be in the top-10 in each category.

Beyond that, over half the roster hit individual career highs in goals, assists, or points. In a season full of adversity and one where the season was flipped upside down scheduling wise the team was still firing on all cylinders. The Flames played their final 40 games over just 80 days due to the COVID outbreak amongst the team. During that span they went 27-8-5 which is a video game level winning record through that amount of time.

Along with that, he helped lead the team to a first round win for the first time in 7 years (unless you count the bubble in 2020). Darryl preached that he wanted some respect given to the Flames once again and this season was where the franchise finally got that respect back in the league. Also worth noting that this is the franchise’s first time where the coaches of both the NHL/AHL teams have won the Coach of the Year award. A great season for the Flames and their AHL affiliates.

Truly a great feat for the Flames’ bench boss. Looking forward to another year where the team and Sutter still have some “Unfinished Business”.