HOTN: Johnny Five Hole!

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 1

The Flames were able to even the series tonight with a 4-1 victory in Dallas and Johnny Gaudreau was a huge reason the Flames won.

Gaudreau took a huge hit early in the first period. Later in the game he took a high stick. Then all he did was come in on a breakaway, get hooked, collect a penalty shot and bury the Dallas Stars. Gaudreau came in on Jake Oettinger and went forehand to backhand, waited for the Stars goalie to open up and slipped the puck through Oettinger's five hole to put the Flames up 2-1.

Johnny Gaudreau had a similar chance in Game 3 on a breakaway, albeit not a penalty shot, and missed, but tonight it was a different story for the Flames leading scorer.