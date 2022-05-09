Flames Breakout In The Third Period, Defeat Dallas 4-1

Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 1

Series Ties 2-2

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: CGY PPG 10:03- Andersson (Tkachuk/Toffoli)

2nd: None

3rd: CGY 7:47- Gaudreau (Penalty Shot), CGY 11:53- Lindholm (Gaudreau/Hanifin), DAL PPG 15:03- Seguin (Pavelski/Hintz), CGY 19:40- Backlund (Lewis)

The Flames were finally able to figure out Jake Oettinger, scoring three times in the third period, evening their series with Dallas at 2-2.

The Flames were much heavier on Dallas tonight, firing 54 shots on net and looking more like the regular season Flames in the third period.

Calgary opened the scoring off the stick of Rasmus Andersson, but after that first period goal the offence went dark for a bit. Each team had multiple chances in the first 40 minutes, but both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Oettinger were more than up to the task, shutting down their respective opponents. But then the third period happened.

Calgary had 15 third period shots on goal and made the most of them. Calgary was rewarded a penalty shot on a Johnny Gaudreau breakaway and the Flames leading scorer in the regular season went five hole, putting the Flames up 2-0. Four minutes later Gaudreau would find a wide open Elias Lindholm in the slot and he doesn't miss from there. His goal put the Flames up 3-0 and Mikael Backlund would put it away with an empty net goal, sending Dallas to a 4-1 defeat.

Highlights

Rasmus Andersson opens the scoring

Johnny Gaudreau scores on a penalty shot putting the Flames up 2-0

Elias Lindholm extends the lead to 3-0

Mikael Backlund adds an empty net goal to make it 4-1

Final Thoughts

-The Flames needed Johnny Gaudreau to have a big night and he delivered. Not only did he score and collect an assist, but he also had 6 SOG (second best behind Michael Stone's 8) and took a few big hits and powered through. That's the type of performance Calgary needed from their best offensive weapon.

-At the other end of the ice, newly announced Vezina Trophy finalist Jacob Markstrom was an absolute brick wall. Markstrom came up big all game long, stopping 34 of the 35 shots he faced on the night. Markstrom was without a doubt one of the major reasons the Flames were able to even the series.

-The Flames grinders (Lucic, Lewis) were solid again tonight with Lewis getting an assist on Mikael Backlund's empty net goal. Lucic and Lewis combined for 7 hits tonight and were as effective as they were in Game 3.

-The top line is always going to be under scrutiny in the playoffs and the Flames trio of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk came to play tonight. That group had two goals and two assists, pacing the Flames offence. If that type of effort keeps up, Dallas will have their hands full the rest of the way.

Flame Of The Game

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 SOG

What's Next?

5/11: Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars, TBA