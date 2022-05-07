Flames drop Game 3 to the Stars in a battle in Dallas

Scoring Summary

First Period

DAL [1] Radek Faksa (1) (Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen) 8:21

CGY [1] Trevor Lewis (1) (Milan Lucic, Nikita Zadorov) 13:45

Second Period

CGY [2] Elias Lindholm (2) (Johnny Gaudreau) 3:40

DAL [2] Joe Pavelski (2) (Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen) 11:41

Third Period

DAL [3] Joe Pavelski (3) (Vladislav Namestnikov, John Klingberg) 10:05

DAL [4] Roope Hintz (1) (Jani Hakanpaa, Jamie Benn) 19:59

Well... this game had everything you would want in a playoff game but not if you're a Flames fan. The Flames put up a valiant effort but in the end, they drop a key game in Dallas. A back and forth game, but one where the Flames just fell short and the Stars played like they wanted it more. Jacob Markstrom was phenomenal yet again but the team in front of him was a disappointment yet again. Tough look for the team, as they're now down 2-1 in the 7-game series against the Stars.

1st Period

Both teams didn't waste any time at all to start off this game. Both teams were flying and so did the mitts. John Klingberg got caught off guard by Matthew Tkachuk and got fed a couple of rights. A solid fight out of the gates that really set the tempo of this game.

The Friendship Tour has arrived in Dallas. Klingberg vs Tkachuk #Flames pic.twitter.com/y5nCVAar9A — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) May 8, 2022

After an abundance of penalties to start out the game, the Stars would break the ice and get one past Jacob Markstrom. Radek Faksa would tip in a point shot from Esa Lindell to grab his first of the playoffs. A cheeky little tip that certainly got Markstrom and the Flames defence off guard.

About five minutes later, the Flames would answer right back with a great shift from their fourth line. Milan Lucic would drive the net and takedown Oettinger who had his left leg out of the crease. Trevor Lewis would come in and shovel home a rebound to even this game at one. First of the playoffs this year for the veteran.

LEWYYYY!!! Shovels in a rebound to tie this game at 1 #Flames #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/OyVPTY7oj2 — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) May 8, 2022

2nd Period

Three minutes into the middle frame, the first line would hem the Stars in their own zone and make them pay. Johnny Gaudreau would find the puck behind the net after a great play by Matthew Tkachuk. Johnny Hockey would send it right over to Elias Lindholm who would make no mistake. Lindholm snipes one in from his prime spot and gives the Flames the lead. His second of the series and a beautiful one.

WALK WITH ELIAS!!! Snipes one past Oettinger off a beautiful feed from Johnny Hockey to make it 2-1 #Flames #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3jjFjMCVVR — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) May 8, 2022

After some great back and forth action, the Stars would come into the Flames zone with a little bit of anger. Jacob Markstrom would make a huge save on Miro Heiskanen but seconds later, playoff veteran Joe Pavelski would knock in a rebound to tie this game yet again. Pavelski gets his 63rd career playoff goal.

3rd Period

A good back and forth start to this game but about ten minutes into the third, the Flames would get a penalty and hand a powerplay to the Stars on a silver platter. Who else but Joe Pavelski. He would re-direct a puck off a juicy rebound in front and get his second goal of the game.

And then an Empty Netter from Roope Hintz at the end of the game.

Game over for the Flames after that one, as they had absolutely no answer for the Stars attack. Might be a tough road back to getting into this series. Need to make some more changes ahead of game 4 if they want to have any chance at winning this series.

Flame of the Game

Jacob Markstrom. Another solid game from Marky but again the team in front of him fell apart and failed to get anything done.